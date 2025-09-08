One of the most celebrated singers of our time, Asha Bhosle, has turned a year older on Monday. Wishing Asha Tai on her 92nd birthday, actress Kajol treated the netizens with a throwback photo with the legend and her 'Hameshaa' co-star Saif Ali Khan. Asha Bhosle Turns 92: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes, Says ‘Meri Choti Si Asha’ (View Pics).

The photograph that showed the three facing the camera with a smile was taken back in 2014 during the inauguration ceremony of the HN Reliance hospital.

View Kajol's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Wishing Asha Tai on her special day, Kajol wrote on her official Instagram handle: "#Throwback to this night 2014 October. And guess who is still looking as good and working and performing at 92? No it’s not #SaifAliKhan and me...Wishing this awesome legend an amazing year ahead! Had to be a post! Love u Ashatai @asha.bhosle."

Asha Bhosle also reacted to the post with three red heart emojis.

Additionally, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarka wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline: "Madhur Happy birthday, @ashabhosle

tai, Your soulful voice & timeless music have captivated generations and been a constant inspiration. Wishing you love, happiness, and good health on your special day."

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee added: "Warm Birthday Wishes to the Legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. May you be blessed with continued good health and joy."

Asha Bhosle started singing with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar to support their family. She sang her first film song back in 1943, "Chala Chala Nav Bala" for the Marathi film "Majha Bal". The tunes for the film were composed by Datta Davjekar.

In 1948, Asha Tai made her Hindi film debut with the Saawan Aaya track for Hansraj Behl's Chunariya. Asha Bhosle 92nd Birthday: 5 Indie-Pop Songs of the Legendary Playback Singer That Have a Permanent Place in Our Hearts (Watch Videos).

After delivering numerous hits as a singer that still remain fresh in the memory of every music lover, she made her acting debut at 79 with the movie Mai. Asha Bhosle gave a convincing performance as a 65-year-old mother who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is abandoned by her children.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).