While the world is still recovering from the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost another actor allegedly to suicide. Hostages 2 star Asif Basra was reportedly found dead in a private complex near Dharamshala. The actor, known for his roles in Jab We Met, Black Friday, and Pataal Lok, passed away at the age of 53. He also had an important role in Sushant Singh Rajput's debut movie, Kai Po Che. Asif Basra Dies Allegedly By Suicide in Dharamshala; The Kai Po Che Actor Was Reportedly Suffering From Depression.

According to reports, Basra was found hanging in his house on Thursday in McLeodganj. Asif had been living in a rented house for the last 5 years with his girlfriend who was from UK. SP Vimukt Ranjan of Kangra confirmed the news to ANI and informed that the police team had reached the spot for further investigation and forensics.

While the reason for his alleged suicide is not clear yet, initial reports say that the actor was going through a depression phase. More details will hopefully be out after the investigation is complete. Asif Basra No More: From Paatal Lok to Wrong Side Raju, Taking a Look at Some of His Prominent Roles.

Asif Basra was a renowned actor who had worked in many big projects. He was seen in films like Once Upon A time In Mumbai, Black Friday, Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Krrish 3, Hichki, Parzania, and many more. Apart from many Bollywood projects, he was also seen in Hollywood crossover movie Outsourced, got critical acclaim for his role in Wrong Side Raju and shared screen with Mohanlal in the Malayalam film Big Brother. May his soul rest in peace.

