Asif Basra, popular Bollywood actor died by suicide on Thursday. The actor was currently staying at Dharamshala in a rented apartment where he allegedly died by suicide. Asif Basra, 53, was also a part of a couple of web series including Paatal Lok and Hostages. While the reason for his suicide is not known, there are reports that suggest he was suffering from depression. He was a popular B-town actor known for his supporting roles. As Bollywood witnesses yet another tragedy in his demise, we take a look at some of his prominent roles. Asif Basra, Hostages 2 Star, Found Dead in His House in Dharamshala; Initial Reports Say He Died By Suicide.

Wrong Side Raju

One of his prominent works, Asif Basra played a rich industrialist in this 2016 Gujarati thriller. The movie was well-acclaimed and even won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

Kai Po Che

Asif played Ali (the budding cricketer's) father in this book adaptation. While he had a rather small role to play, it was impactful nonetheless.

Jab We Met

Remember Kareena being stuck at the Ratlam train station after she misses her train? Yes? Well, then you definitely remember Asif Basra and his dialogue 'Akeli ladki khuli hui tijori ke jaise hoti hai'!

Paatal Lok

Asif Basra played Jai Malik, Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi's) close aid and colleague in the news channel. The series received an overwhelming response from the viewers and Anushka is excited to plan a season 2 around it. Hopefully, the announcement for the same will come very soon.

Hichki

Asif Basra played peon Shyamlal who helps Rani Mukerji understand her students. He's the one who informs her about their upbringing and later supplies wrong question paper to her class. A short yet crucial role, Asif Basra justified it completely.

We pray for his departed soul to rest in peace.

