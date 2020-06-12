Singer Papon has rendered a feel-good number titled "Dance it out" in the upcoming film "Axone". The song, sung and composed by Papon, is a happy chant asking people to dance out their worries. Its video, which also features Papon, shows him casually dancing away with his little daughter Parijat. The video was shot at his home during the lockdown. "This song is full of energy and positive spirit: something we need in the times that we are living in. The message is simple: Dance your worries away - at the end of the day it will be all fine," said Papon. Axone Movie Review: Sayani Gupta, Lin Laishram Shine in This Bittersweet Dramedy About a Pungent Dish and An Even Pungent Racism

"The song is special because firstly it's from a very special film called 'Axone' and also it (accidentally) features my daughter Parijat for the first time - it was very impromptu and not planned. I am excited to see the response of my listeners to the song," he added. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, "Axone" premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and had made its India debut at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) last year. The film will now release on Netflix on June 12.

Check Out Papon’s Song Dance It Out

The film is a comedy about a group of friends, all originally from the Northeast, who get together to prepare a special dish called Axone. While the movie captures the endeavours of cooking the dish in a typical South Delhi neighbourhood, it highlights the issue of racism in a humorous vein.

