Days after actor Ayushmann Khurrana was named as one of the most influential people by the TIME magazine list, his college professor Archana R Singh feels incredibly proud to have taught him in the past. The Professor has dedicated an article titled 'What is success made of? Looking back at our own superstar Ayushmann's tenure at SCS!' aimed at her students and faculty and she has hailed Ayushmann's TIME 100 inclusion in an article. TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Only Indian Actor To Make It To The TIME’s 100 List This Year!

"Most important lesson is find humility in success. I remember the time when I had taken the whole class for a study tour of Delhi and we were visiting different media organisations. We had with us the fresh winner of Roadies and I was yet unaware of his new found popularity amongst the young crowd," she wrote in the article. "As we passed a couple of girls in the corridors of Doordarshan Kendra, I overheard one of them whispering, "Look, that's Ayushmann!" I was taken by surprise! I asked him, how do they know you? He simply flashed his dimpled smile and replied, "Ma'am, it's the show. It's very popular."," she added. Ayushmann Khurrana is the Youngest Indian to Be Featured in TIME’s List of 100 Most Influential People 2020

Imparting another lesson in her article, the professor further said that people must always wear their success lightly. "The second lesson here is that wear your success lightly. Even now Ayushmann always sends Teacher's Day wishes, responds to every request I make such as to promote our School's media fest, send video messages for his juniors, visit the department whenever possible, and play the guitar for us, record messages for Panjab University's Community Radio Jyotirgamaya, whatever! He has never refused," she wrote.

"This humility is his appealing quality. He is reaching for the stars but keeping his feet on the ground. This behaviour is appealing to his colleagues and some may call it good PR but I would call it Character," she added. Khurrana who is a thought-leader and a youth icon was last week named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine for his social impact through cinema.