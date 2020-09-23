TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 list is out and the much talented Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian actor to make it to this prestigious list. Yes, he is among those many other artists who have been featured as one of the 100 most Influential People of this year. The Bollywood actor shared this good news across social media platforms by saying, “TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I'm honored to be a part of this group”. 2018 Time 100: Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Bhavish Aggarwal & Satya Nadella in 'List of Most Influential'.

The list of influential people includes artists from the entertainment industry, extraordinary, lesser-known individuals, pioneers, activists, among others. The artists who have been featured among the influential people this year includes The Weekend, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Ali Wong, Bong Joon Ho, among others. Among the political leaders who have been featured in this list are Narendra Modi, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, and many others.

Ayushmann Khurrana In TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020

Deepika Padukone, who was featured in the 2018 list of TIME 100 Most Influential People, penned a tribute to Ayushmann Khurrna. She mentioned, “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

