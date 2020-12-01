Jacqueline Fernandez is on a signing spree. After announcing multiple projects in the last couple of months, she has signed yet another outing with her favourite banner, Nadiadwala Films. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Jackie is already on board for Bachchan Pandey that already stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. This collaboration would mark her fourth film with Akshay after Housefull 2, 3 and Brothers and eighth film with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. Jacqueline Fernandez Woke Up Like This and We Are Stunned!

According to the reports, the story demanded two female leads. While Kriti plays a journalist who aspires to be a filmmaker, Jacqueline's role is currently being kept under wraps but is essential to the storyline. Akshay plays a gangster who's aspiring to be an actor in this Farhad Samji directorial. The trio is expected to start shooting in Jaisalmer from January 6, 2021, and will continue to shoot non-stop in Rajasthan for two months. Jacqueline Fernandez, We Are Delighting in the Beauty of Your Bewitching Six Yards of Elegance!

When Jacqueline was quizzed about her new project, the actress in her interaction with the same media publication said, “I was very new to the industry when I did the song ‘Dhanno’ in Housefull for Nadiad (producer Sajid Nadiadwala). Our friendship goes way back to then and I am elated to be working with him again in Bachchan Pandey, our eighth film together." Ask if she's excited to reunite with Akshay and she said, “It’s always a crazy ride with Akshay and I am sure we will all have a blast once again."

Besides Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline currently has Bhoot Police, Attack, Kick 2 and Cirkus in her kitty.

