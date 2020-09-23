A sensational style, a devastating smile and a vibrant persona is what makes this Sri Lankan beauty our favourite! Lapping it all up with a dollop of charm and oodles of infectious laughter, known for her witty shenanigans, Jacqueline has an innate ability to infuse life in just about any basic look and also rock any designer ensemble with the perennial outcome of being effortlessly radiant. A recent style of Jacqueline's with a I-woke-up-like-this vibe, styled by her dream team of stylist Chandini Whabi, makeup artist Shaan Muttathil and hairstylist Amit Thakur caught our attention. Dripping sass in a black satin sleep dress, Jacqueline sealed the deal with textured hair and subtle glowy glam.

Jacqueline may not be marching ahead with powerful roles like her contemporaries but what she has neatly done is steadily carve a niche as a tinsel town stunner. A fitness freak and a sartorial fashionista, Jacqueline springs up a surprise every time. Here's a closer look at her style. Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Dreamy Chic in This Newest Photoshoot, Her Hand Painted Dress Is on Our Lust List!

Jacqueline Fernandez - Prettiest and How!

As she lounged on the bed with a white bedsheet, a black cami satin sleep dress was paired with wild textured waves and glowy nude makeup. Jacqueline Fernandez's Hot and Happening Pictures from Grazia Photoshoot Demand Your Attention.

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in Netflix's Drive with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and in Netflix's crime thriller, Mrs Serial Killer. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).