She is sultry, sassy and she knows it! With a devastating smile to boot, Jacqueline Fernandez's vibrant persona coupled with a generous dollop of charm and infectious laughter can charm the socks off you. On the fashion front, her penchant to infuse life into any given style keeps us hooked. Versatility could well be her middle name as she flits from basics to high-end designer ensembles like its, not a regular affair channelling an effortlessly chic vibe. A perfect extension to this sensibility is her maiden venture, Just F - an activewear brand by Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline has mastered the knack of blending comfort with style. A throwback vibe of Jacqueline's from February earlier this year, an elegant drape in black from Ekaya Banaras had us hooked. Jacqueline amped up the look with some stunning gold-toned jewellery and nude glam.

Saree, the always elegance ensuring drape in addition to creating a strong visual statement, also carves out a distinct identity. The utterly feminine, dreamy drape in organza silk is the newest wrinkle to flaunt. Here's a closer look. Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Supercute Monsoon Selfie.

Jacqueline Fernandez - Bewitching Six Yards Of Elegance

A handwoven black saree in organza and featuring gold butterfly motifs was teamed with a black sleeveless V-neck blouse. An assortment of gold jewellery by Amrapali featuring a baju-bandh, choker, wrist cuff and earrings upped the look. A befitting glam of deep kohl-rimmed eyes, nude brown lips and pulled back hair completed the look. Jacqueline Fernandez Pouts, Preens, Flaunts Like Nobody Else Does in This Facetime Lockdown Photoshoot!

Jacqueline Fernandez in Ekaya Banaras Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer as Sona Mukherjee. She will be seen in the action thriller film, Attack featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh that revolves around hostage crisis inspired by true events.

