Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s Shocking Deaths Make Twitterati Label This Year As #Black2020
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, they were the two incredible actors of Hindi Cinema. They entertained us movie buffs through their brilliant onscreen performances. They were the two amazing talents in the world of cinema. When the news of Rishiji’s demise surfaced online today (April 30) morning, one couldn’t believe for a moment, because from celebs to fans, all were coping with loss of Irrfan who passed away just a day ago (April 29). And then fans recollected that epic scene from the film D-Day in which Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan are sharing the frame, the only film they ever did together. Twitterati have started calling it the darkest hour for the film industry and have also labelled this year as ‘Black 2020’. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s deaths have come as a huge shock for everyone. Not even 24 hours and there’s the news of the former’s demise. Twitterati is wondering what it is with this year. From dealing the ongoing coronavirus crisis and now the deaths of such wonderful actors, it has turned out to be rather shocking. While sharing condolence messages, fans are also using the hashtag #Black2020. It is an unacceptable situation for many who have seen Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s works and now to accept the fact that these two actors have passed away. Take a look at the tweets shared by fans. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News.

Irrfan Khan, who was 53-year-old, passed away on April 29 after suffering from complications due to colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 for which he had sought treatment in London for a year. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and the actor had went to New York for treatment and returned back to India in September 2019. Rest in peace, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan!