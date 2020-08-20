Looks like the new normal in the entertainment industry is shooting amidst the lockdown. As it was on August 6, when Akshay Kumar and team were clicked at the airport, headed to the United Kingdom to shoot for their upcoming film Bell Bottom. With this, their film became the first one to be shot abroad during the pandemic. And now, cut straight to August 20, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood finally gave us a glimpse into the shooting of the movie. Akki took to his social media and shared a post which saw him holding a clapboard and doing what he does the best. Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor Confirmed to Star Opposite Akshay Kumar in His Next Espionage Thriller.

In the video, Kumar can be seen in a moustache wearing a mask and looking all excited. "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action🎬Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck," Akshay captioned the post. Even his co-star Lara Dutta shared her excitement of shooting amid tough times on Twitter. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to Begin Shoot Next Month, Will Be the First Bollywood Film to be Shot at an International Location Amid COVID-19.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Post Below:

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom happens to be a spy-thriller based on true events. Reportedly, the movie is slated to release on April 2, 2021. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani, the flick also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Now, we wait for more pictures and videos from the sets. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).