Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a roll! After wrapping up the Croatia schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri his latest Instagram post has raised speculations about his next project. Kartik took to his IG and dropped a picture in his famous Rooh Baba avatar from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Dressed as a Baba, he was seen holding a wudu doll in his hand. "I Labubu you," Kartik captioned the post. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Croatian Schedule of His Upcoming Film With Ananya Panday, Shares BTS Post From Scenic Shoot Locations (See Post)

Kartik's latest update can be seen as a hint for the next installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. However, no official announcement in the matter has been made till now. Refreshing your memory, Kartik replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has been the face of the series ever since. Both his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were well received by the audience. In the meantime, Kartik is presently busy with Karan Johar's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, where he will be seen romancing Ananya Panday.

On Monday, Kartik took to his IG and announced the wrap-up of the Croatia schedule of the much-awaited drama. He dropped a photo of himself lying on a ship, along with the caption, “And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.” The still showed Kartik lying shirtless on a sea vessel, with a hat beside him on the deck. Shanghai International Film Festival: Kabir Khan Directorial, Kartik Aaryan Starrer-‘Chandu Champion’ Heads to 27th Film Festival.

Previously, Ananya concluded her Croatia schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Celebrating the wrap, Kartik and Ananya grooved to the popular track Dheeme Dheeme from their movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The duo was seen performing the song’s iconic hook step on a terrace while the crew cheered for them. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is expected to be released in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.

