Actress Bhumi Pednekar is a climate warrior too, and she has now engaged in a new effort to work at spreading awareness about carbon footprint. Bhumi has joined hands with the global citizen initiative named Count Us In as a climate champion, She will work closely to inspire and educate Indians towards reducing carbon footprint. Her own initiative, named Climate Warrior, will work very closely with Count Us In, to involve and educate people across the country. Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar Shares How Environment Consciousness Came Early to Her

"Protecting the environment has become my life's mission and I'm thrilled to partner with Count Us In to raise more awareness towards climate change in India. Christiana Figueres is an inspirational human being who has dedicated her life to saving the planet, and I look forward to working with her on this issue in my country," said environmental activist Bhumi. The actress believes that it is important for the youth to step forward on this critical issue. Bhumi Pednekar: Durgamati Has Given Me the Opportunity to Give the Performance of a Lifetime

"We have to all join hands and constantly work towards protecting our planet because honestly there is no planet B," she said. "We have less than a decade to do what science shows is necessary -- halving emissions by 2030," said Christiana Figueres, former UN Climate Chief, who oversaw the delivery of the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

