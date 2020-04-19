Bhumi Pednekar’s Homemade Pizza Looks So Tempting That We Feel Like Tasting Every Bit of It (Watch Video)

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has prepared a pizza to beat the lockdown blues, and she not surprisingly calls its her "comfort food". Bhumi revealed that she has prepared the base as well as the toppings, and shared a video of the process on Instagram. The actress also called herself a "moody chef". "Pednekar's Pizzeria (We made it from scratch and it tasted). #ComfortFood #pizza #instafood #food #BhumitheBaker #moodychef," Bhumi captioned. Diljit Dosanjh’s Lockdown Cooking Videos Are a Huge Hit Among His Fans; Even Sanjeev Kapoor Lauds His Culinary Skills.

Commenting on Bhumi's post, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap asked for the recipe of the base. Bhumi shared the recipe and wrote: "I really feel like chef Bhumi." Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani commented: "That looks great", in reply to which the actress expressed: "It tasted great too...am actually shocked with the way my foods been turning out." Giorgia Andriani Tries Her Hands at Goan Fish Curry, Shares Details of ‘Lockdown Cooking Recipe’ on Instagram (Watch Video)

Bhumi Pednekar - The Pizza Maker

Recently, on Easter, Bhumi baked a walnut and dates cake. Sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram, the "Pati Patni Aur Woh" actress called herself "Bhumi the Baker".