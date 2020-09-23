In an unfortunate incident, known Indian actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has passed away. The actor who was also a prominent part of National School of Drama, was battling stage IV cancer. He was undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad's Apollo Hospital. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has offered condolence on the actor's demise, through a tweet. Bhupesh was seen in films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Vicky Donor. Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's Medical Treatment Campaign Collects Rs 21.45 Lakhs From Helpful Fans.

In his tweet, Bajpayee wrote, "भगवान Bhupesh Pandya की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें!!!" The official Twitter account of National School Of Drama (NSD) confirmed the sad news on social media. They wrote, "विख्यात रंगकर्मी भूपेश कुमार पांड्या ( पूर्व छात्र एनएसडी 2001 बैच ) के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है एनएसडी परिवार भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता है । ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।#NSDfamily." See these tweets below.

Manoj Bajpayee's Tweet

Earlier, the late actor's colleagues Rajesh Tailang and Manoj Bajpayee offered monetary help for his treatment. The campaign started for his treatment also collected about Rs 21.45 lakhs. However, the actor passed away in just couple of days after the news broke out. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).