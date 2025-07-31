Mumbai, July 31: As viewers eagerly wait for the latest season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss 19", the makers have unveiled the exciting teaser for the drama. The makers further announced that the show will get its grand premiere on August 24 this year. Hosted by Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, the show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

The nineteenth season of "Bigg Boss" will enjoy a bold theme – Gharwalon ki Sarkaar! – indicating a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house. Unlike the other seasons, the power will not lie in the hands of one, but the BB house will run as per everyone’s advice. The teaser further showed Salman returning as the host for "Bigg Boss 19" in a sharp Nehru jacket, flanked by black cat commandos. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo: Host Salman Khan Declares ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Twist As Contestants Take Over the Bigg Boss House – Fans Can’t Keep Calm! (Watch Video).

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Teaser Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Talking about the latest season of the reality show, Salman shared, "I have been a part of 'Bigg Boss' for very long now, and as we all know, 'Bigg Boss' reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone." "After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out," the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor added. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mallika Sherawat DENIES Rumours of Participating in Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show, Says ‘Not Doing and Never Will’ (View Post).

Going by the reports, "Bigg Boss 19" will have some renowned television personalities such as Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, and digital star Mr. Faisu as contestants. In addition to this, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, and Sreerama Chandra are also speculated to be in talks for the nineteenth season of "Bigg Boss". However, nothing has been officially announced till now.

