Mumbai, July 17: Producer Nidhi Dutta, who is currently busy with her production ‘Border 2’, has embraced parenthood. Nidhi and her husband Binoy Gandhi have welcomed a baby girl, whom they have named Sitara Dutta Gandhi. For Nidhi, the experience of becoming a mother has been both transformative and deeply grounding. The days leading up to Sitara’s birth were filled with anticipation, and her arrival has brought with it an overwhelming sense of love and peace. As they begin this new journey as parents.

Meanwhile, the work on ‘Border 2’ has been going on in full-swing. Earlier, this week, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wrapped up his Pune schedule for the film. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video announcing the wrap up of his NDA schedule in Pune. In the video, Varun could be seen sharing tea and biscuits with his co-actor Ahan Shetty. He wrote in the caption, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot it’s a wrap for me at NDA Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath”. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Are Parents Now! Bollywood Couple Blessed With a Baby Girl.

The film aims to celebrate unsung stories from the Indian armed forces. It boasts of scale, emotion, and authenticity at its core, and promises to be a tribute to the spirit of the Indian soldiers. As filming continues across key locations, the team remains focused on crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while presenting a fresh and powerful narrative for a new generation. Somy Ali Wants to Adopt Baby Girl From India and Name Her Malala Ali; Former Actress Wants Her Child to Have a Crush on Aryan (Khan)'s Son.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

