BoycottTakht Trends on Twitter After Twitterati Demands Karan Johar to Fire Writer Hussain Haidry Over His ‘Hindu Terrorists’ Tweet

#Boycott something has been a fad that has been going on for some time on social media. Make any unpleasant or irregular statement that goes against what a particular section of social media users believe, particularly right-wingers, we see something or the other being called to be boycotted Mostly, the poort target are either actors or films or even award shows. Remember #BoycottFilmfareAwards that was trending simply because 'nationalist' fare weren't rewarded much. Now the latest victim of this call happens to be Karan Johar's Takht. Takht: Karan Johar's Magnum Opus with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Others to be Mounted on a Lavish Budget of Rs 250 Crore?

The film that has not even officially entered into production is now facing the ire of the certain section of Twiterrati, again, right-wingers, over a tweet that its writer has posted. Hussain Haidry, who is also a lyricist, has worked in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Qarib Qarib Single, and is writing dialogues for Takht.

Instigated perhaps by the alleged attacks by radical Hindu factions over minorities in recent times, Haidry had tweeted, 'Use These Two Words. Words Are Important,' and then goes on to add, 'HINDU TERRORISTS' nine times in the tweet (see below).

The right-wingers are certainly not happy with their religion being bemirsched by Haidry's tweet. They took to Twitter to slam the writer. They have also called out Karan Johar for hiring him in Takht, hence #BoycottTakht is trending. Takht: Karan Johar's Multi-Starrer Magnum Opus to Release on Christmas 2021.

Check out some of the tweets below:

These Islamists hates Hindus so much, but they want to earn millions by fooling and abusing Hindus #BoycottTakht @karanjohar @DharmaMovies — Baba 2.0 (@BJaunpuriya) February 24, 2020

Those ppl who write such things about #Hindus can't write good things also in movies for us. So pls don't watch & #BoycottTakht now we all #hindus have to do such stuff & boycott everyone who disrespect us & defame our religion. #ShameOnYou@karanjohar @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/bPuiJeaUUt — Gaurav Sharda (@gauravsharda6) February 24, 2020

Hume Ese Logo ko ignore karna chahiye, Kyu ki humare liye Bollywood >> Country Entertainment >> Country Right Mr. @karanjohar @DharmaMovies ?? Hope #Takht Star cast notice it. #BoycottTakht pic.twitter.com/UXVC5uXx73 — Hrithik Mania 🇮🇳 (@iHrithik_Mania) February 24, 2020

Even though i like @RanveerOfficial & @aliaa08 but this time i'm gonna Boycott Takht ... Ase anti national ko director rakhta he #KaranJohar shame on you...nikal pahli fursat me!!#BoycottTakht pic.twitter.com/TTKwAFe0IR — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 24, 2020

Dear @karanjohar Just wanted to your stand on this tweet by your employer @hussainhaidry With no response, we are certainty going to #boycotttakht . Anyways most of bollywood movies always show muslim as being victim but this kind of hinduphobic guy is one notch up... https://t.co/Q8jkFqSilH — नितिन 🇮🇳 (@nitinsanodiya) February 24, 2020

This guy is the writer of Movie Takht. Shame on you @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies for taking on board this Hinduphоbic guy who has these views about Hindus & Hindu religion #BoycottTakht #takht pic.twitter.com/xX5FDgP4lO — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 24, 2020

Hey @DharmaMovies this Man who is on Your Pay roll is abusing Hind Dharma day-n-night.. So we are Boycotting Your Movie #BoycottTakht...@karanjohar @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/NPEEh9D4BD — હાર્દિક 🇮🇳 हार्दिक🇮🇳 Hardik🇮🇳 (@TweetofHardik) February 24, 2020

Over the outrage, Hussain Haidry has kept his Twitter account private, and his tweets cannot be since without his approval.

Haidry's Twitter Profile Right Now

At the time of writing this article, neither Karan Johar nor his production company, Dharma Productions has reacted to this outrage.

Takht is Karan Johar's seventh feature film directorial, scheduled to release in December 2021. It has a multi-starrer cast in Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Takht is based on the last days of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the the power struggle that begins with his sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. Now why do we smell another controversy coming?