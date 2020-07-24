Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna is one of the most awaited films since quite a long time. One of the main reasons for the same is the terrific star cast and ofcourse the heavy VFX. All that being said, it's been reported that around 26 days shoot of the film was pending and then came the lockdown phase which ruined all the plans. However, now as per a latest report in Mid-day, the director is soon going to resume work on the fantasy drama in October at Mumbai's Film City in two shifts of five hours each. That might lead to Ranbir in double shifts. Brahmastra: A Special Preview of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Fantasy Adventure to Release in August 2020?

"If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm," a trade source told the portal.

"There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines. Since producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, Ayan wants to wrap up the shoot latest by December," the source added. Box Office: Karan Johar's Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra To Be Affected By Backlash Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise?

Further, the report also mentions how the makers are hopeful that in the coming days the restrictions on actors above the age of 65 not being allowed on the film sets will be tweaked a bit, which will make Big B shoot for his part. Also, while Ranbir has already shot all his crucial scenes from the film, a theme song is yet to be shot. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir also has Shamshera and a not-yet-titled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Stay tuned!

