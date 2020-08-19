On August 19, 2020, the apex court of India ruled out the decision in favour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The honorary Supreme Court declared CBI investigation into SSR's death case. With this it means, the Mumbai police now need to pass on all the information/evidence regarding the case to the Bihar police. The court also added that the FIR lodged in Patna based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father KK Singh was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case. A "fair, competent and impartial probe" is the need of the hour to stop speculation, stated the court. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React (View Tweets).

Now, after this huge news, the late actor's family has issued a statement. In the same, they've thanked fans, well-wishers and media for their constant support on #CBIForSSR and also have demanded justice. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," the statement read. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

Check Out The Full Statement Below:

Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy: #SushantSinghRajput's family pic.twitter.com/4txSukPiml — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai's residence on June 14, 2020. However, his fans termed it as a murder and not suicide. Later on, in July, it was the Dil Bechara actor's father who filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abatement of suicide. As for now, the investigation has been transferred in the hands of CBI. Stay tuned!

