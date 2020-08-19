And the moment that the entire nation was waiting for is finally here. The Supreme Court, on August 19 transferred the death investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the CBI. The hearing came in after Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in SC challenging the transfer of the investigation into the late actor's death from Patna to Bihar after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and her family for abetment of Sushant's suicide, fraud, theft, cheating and forceful confinement. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

After ANI tweeted about the news, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has been very vocal in her support of Sushant's family in getting justice for the late actor, took to Twitter to express herself. #Warriors4SSR: Ankita Lokhande Shares a Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mother, Says ‘Believe You Both Are Together'.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻 Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti was also one of the first ones to react. Sushant's California based sister who is championing the case to get justice for her late brother, took to Twitter to express her family's win. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Demands CBI Enquiry from PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Sushant was reportedly depressed and was under medication and died by suicide. However, his fans refused to believe and were somehow convinced that foul play was involved in the actor's death. This belief was strengthened after KK Singh's FIR in Patna in July. Sushant's death has also once again brought to fore the nepotism debate and how star kids step over talented actors, thus shortening their careers.

