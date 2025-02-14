Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has opened to a strong response at the box office. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film has generated an impressive INR 13.78 crore from advance ticket sales, reports Financial Express citing Sacnilk. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava brings to life the legendary warrior’s journey and his struggles. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars.

‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection

The report further suggests that Chhaava has seen an impressive demand, with over 4.87 lakh tickets already booked across 14,063 screenings nationwide. Advance sales have brought in around INR 13 crore so far, and with reserved seats included, the total collection is expected to touch INR 17.87 crore. Industry experts predict that Chhaava is poised for a stellar opening, with first-day collections expected to range between INR 23 to 25 crore. If the estimates are accurate, it could be Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opening yet. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Critics Hail Vicky Kaushal’s Portrayal of Heroic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar’s Period Film!

The report further reveals that Chhaava is drawing a strong audience in Maharashtra, making it one of the biggest historical debuts. However, its advance bookings and reception in other states are yet to be seen. Chhaava hit the theatres on February 14.

