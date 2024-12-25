Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated Christmas in true Punjabi style. He shared a fun moment of himself performing Bhangra in the chilly temperatures, showcasing his vibrant spirit and love for tradition. Christmas 2024 Messages and Greetings: Wish Merry Christmas With Xmas HD Images, Holiday Quotes, Wallpapers and Photos on December 25.

On Wednesday, Raj took to his Instagram handle and posted a video featuring him, his wife Shilpa Shetty and their kids. In the clip, the family is seen enjoying the Christmas festive time with Santa Claus.

Sharing this fun-filled video, the businessman wrote in the caption, “Born into a Punjabi family, Christmas has always been a beautiful blend of traditions—laughter, love, and togetherness at its core. This year was no different, from Bhangra in -13°C to meeting Santa with the family. You can take us out from Punjab, but you’ll never take the Punjabi out of us haha Merry Christmas ji #GratefulHeart #PunjabiSoul #FamilyFirst #ChristmasVibes.”

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had posted a video of her surprising kids—son Viaan and daughter Samisha, with Santa in Finland.

The video started with Samisha and Viaan happily playing together in what seems to be their hotel room. Their fun is interrupted by a knock at the door, and Raj Kundra encourages his children to see who has arrived. As Shilpa opened the door, she gasped, "Oh my God!" Raj joined in, saying, "Santa has come to visit us. Hi, Santa!"

The clip also featured little Samisha singing a Christmas carol alongside Raj and Shilpa. The family later posed for a photo with Santa. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: “When Santa stops by, the MAGIC feels real all over again! Keeping the Christmas spirit alive through the wonder in our kids’ eyes. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. #ChristmasMagic #Pricelessmoments #SantaMoments (sic).” Happy Holidays and Christmas 2024 Greetings: Send Holiday Wallpapers, HD Images, Thoughtful Messages, Quotes and GIFs To Celebrate the Festive Time.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been in the news due to her husband Raj Kundra's ongoing legal issues, as he faces serious charges related to the production and distribution of pornographic content.

