Actress Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with 19-year old climate crusader Aman Sharma on her initiative Climate Warrior. She posted an Instagram chat with Aman on Saturday, where they spoke about raising awareness on protecting birds and the biodiversity of India. "He is one the youngest climate warriors in India and I have been following his work. He has made immense difference for the cause of climate change and creating a positive conversation around climate action and climate justice," she said. Bhumi Pednekar: Would Love to Do Film That Highlights Impact of Climate Change.

Talking about his ideology, she adds: "He has started this initiative called -- All In For Climate Action -- and a very interesting club called CAN, or Cuckoo About Nature Club. He is a young boy who believes in co-existing with nature. He believes that the basic thread between humanity and nature is broken and he is trying to repair it." Bhumi Pednekar: Climate Change Is Upon Us and It Is Real

Another Interesting Guest in Bhumi Pednekar's Climate Warrior Series

In 2019, Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio had shared a photograph of Aman raising his voice about climate conservation.

