Coolie No 1 is the upcoming film set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. This Christmas special release stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there are several filmmakers and producers who had to opt for OTT platforms for the release of their films. The theatres across the country and in many other regions of the world were shut down owing to the pandemic and after months many have reopened but with certain clauses issued by the authorities. Coolie No 1 Song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Burn The Dance Floor With Their Killer Moves In This New Version! (Watch Video).

Trade expert Taran Adarsh has shared a post giving an update on the theatrical release of Coolie No 1. The tweet posted by him states that Coolie No 1 will not release at single screens in India as the rumours have been going on all this while. Talking about its theatrical release in abroad, the expert further states that it would not release even in select markets unlike Akshay Kumar's Laxmii. In an interview with Mirror, Varun Dhawan had stated, “We’ve got plenty of offers from single screen exhibitors. The decision is Amazon Prime Video’s, I’m confident they will go all out to ensure that this film reaches everyone across the globe.” Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Kickstart Coolie No 1 Promotions on the Sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Coolie No 1 Theatrical Release

XCLUSIV... While #CoolieNo1 premieres on #Amazon this #Christmas, an update on its *theatrical* release... ⭐ #India: Won't release at single screens, puts all speculations to rest. ⭐ #Overseas: No theatrical release, unlike #Laxmii [released in select markets simultaneously]. pic.twitter.com/FD1JXcZoXR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2020

Coolie No 1 is helmed by David Dhawan and is produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).