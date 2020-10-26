Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have kickstarted Coolie No 1 promotions, months in advance. While the movie is scheduled for Christmas release, the actors were seen promoting the movie on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show. Sara and Varun posed for shutterbugs before entering the show as guests and needless to say, they looked amazing together. While it was reported if the couple will go easy on promotions this time, considering the controversies these days, the team definitely decided otherwise. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Wears a Mask in The New Poster and We Hope the Message is Clear Enough!

Sara's one-off shoulder jumpsuit is a new hot favourite. She paired her outfit with white heels and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. With no jewellery to go with, she allowed her hot pink outfit to do all the talking. Coming to Varun Dhawan, the hunk was dressed in all black outfit and looked dapper. He was recently in the Maldives holidaying with his family and is back to the bay to resume his professional life. Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati: Here Are The 9 Films All Set To Release On Amazon Prime Video!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Kickstart Coolie No 1 Promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara and Varun's Coolie No 1 will hit Amazon Prime in December. The movie directed by David Dhawan is not essentially a remake of Govinda - Karisma Kapoor starrer. This would mark Varun's next attempt with a remake after Judwaa which was commercially very hit. There were reports if Sara would skip the promotions this year considering her recent interrogation by NCB. While the level of promotion would be lesser, the team will certainly include Sara in all their appearances.

