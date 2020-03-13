Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Funny Poem On The Dos and Don'ts Amid The Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus pandemic has everyone officially in a panic now. With growing cases in India with each passing day, the citizens are being extremely careful and trying all means necessary to save themselves from getting infected with COVID-19. From avoiding huge public gatherings to purchasing sanitizers to people only stepping out of their house with a mask on, India is preparing for battle with the Coronavirus. And amidst the whole hullabaloo, Actor Amitabh Bachchan being the writer and poet that he is, took to his social media to pen down a light-hearted poem on the Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic with His Vintage Yellow Car, Says ‘There Are Times When You Are Speechless’.

Check Out His Poem Below:

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

In his Bhojpuri kavita, Amitabh recited a few do's and dont's to keep oneself safe and also narrated some desi nuske. The poem was Senior Bachchan's light-hearted take on the disease and is an enjoyable one. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Recent Picture Have the Father-Son Duo Slaying It in Classic Indian Attire

It was only yesterday that we reported about how Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who were in Australia to look after some pre-production work for the former's Elvis Presley movie, had contracted the disease. In a post on social media, Tom Hanks had announced the bad news and also said that he would keep his followers abreast of his diagnosis from time to time.