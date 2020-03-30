COVID-19 Crisis: Nana Patekar Donates Rs 50 Lakh Each for PM CARES and CM Relief Fund, Urges Fans to Stay Indoors (Watch Video)

Nana Patekar (Photo Credits: FB)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown till April 14, as announced by PM Narendra Modi. Owing to the same, all the citizens of India are currently under house arrest and are leaving their abode, only if necessary. Well, not just this, Modiji with an aim to curb the novel COVID-19 had recently opened Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and so as Maharashtra's CM, Uddhav Thackeray. Many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and others have already donated their part in this initiative. And the latest to join the league is veteran actor, Nana Patekar who has pledged a sum of Rs 1 Crore in total to fight against the crisis. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Nana informed via two different tweets that he has donated Rs 5O lakh to PM CARES (on behalf of his NGO Naam Foundation) and another 50 lakh to CM Relief Fund. The actor via the shared video also urged fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing. This is indeed a huge step taken by the Ab Tak Chappan actor, as its the need of the hour. COVID-19 Relief: After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul Pledges Rs 20 Lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund (View Tweet).

Check Out Nana Patekar's Tweet Below:

On behalf of @NaamFoundation we are contributing Rs. 50 lakhs towards hon' @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji's initiative PM-CARES as a support in India's fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oM2bdJchNs — Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) March 30, 2020

Here's Another:

Not just Bollywood stars, even South actors are providing a helping hand amid the outbreak. Till now, Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 2 crore in total to the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and PM Relief Funds, Prabhas has pledged Rs 4 crore, Ram Charan contributed Rs 70 Lakh and the list can go on. Stay tuned!