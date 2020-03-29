COVID-19 Relief: After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul Pledges Rs 20 Lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund (View Tweet)

Maniesh Paul Donates Rs 20 Lakh (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Its unfortunate but true, that the deadly Coronavirus has brought mankind together. And while the circumstances are a complete bummer, a huge number of people have come out to offer their support, from amongst whom, many are B-Towners. Only yesterday, we had reported about how Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 25 crores and Varun Dhawan had pledged a total of Rs 55v Lkahn to the CM Relief Fund and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund. While a host of other actors have joined in, the latest one is host and comedian Maniesh Paul. COVID-19 Relief: Varun Dhawan Contributes Rs 55 Lakh To CM Relief Fund and PM Cares Fund to Aid In Fight Against Coronavirus (View Tweets).

The comedian did his part and pledged Rs 20 Lakh from his savings to the OM Cares Fund to help aid in the fight against Coronavirus. Frozen 2: Maniesh Paul Joins Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra in the Hindi Version of The Disney Film to Voice This Character.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

I take a pledge to donate 20lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodi ji.. JAI HIND🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/nFRHSJYg8n — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) March 29, 2020

Amongst those who have contributed in a big way to the government in a bid to help, a lot of South superstars have contributed large sums of money to the state and central governments' relief funds. Comedian Kapil Sharma pledged Rs 50 Lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, Prabhas announced that he was giving Rs 4 crores in total to the PM Relief Fund and the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan contributed Rs 2 crores in total to the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and PM Relief Funds.