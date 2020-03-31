COVID-19 Lockdown Watch: 15 Unsolved Mysteries From Your Fave Movies of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan That You Can Solve While in Quarantine

15 Unsolved Mysteries From Your Fave Movies That You Can Solve While in Quarantine

Ever since the quarantine and lockdown period has begun, we have been suggesting quite a few movies to watch while protecting yourself from the coronavirus pandemic. From underrated films to feel-good-movies to franchise marathons to documentaries, we have had diverse recommendations for the avid movie buff in you. If you are tired of these movie marathons, do you want to us to add some spice in your binge-watching? Salman Khan Watchlist For Coronavirus Lockdown: 10 Underrated Films of the Radhe Star You Should Not Miss Watching During This Quarantine Period.

How about while you are watching your fave Bollywood movies, help us solve some very head-scratching mysteries that have been bothering us for years. In this special feature, we have compiled 15 tantalising Bollywood loopholes in some fan-favourite films and now ask you to solve those for us. Ready for some detective-work?

Mystery #1 - How is Rohit and Naina's Daughter Caucasian?

Rohit and Naina's Daughter in KHNH

Film: Kal Ho Naa Ho

Towards the end of this romantic film, we realise that Naina (Preity Zinta) has been telling the whole story to her younger sister, Gia, in the future. We get to see both Naina and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) older, and they have a daughter. Only thing is, she appears to be Caucasian. How so?

Possible Answer: She could be adopted.

Mystery #2 - Why Did They Change The Rules, Man?

A Scene from Lagaan

Film: Lagaan

While this Aamir Khan-starrer turned out to be a fun watch thanks to incorporating cricket with history, there has been one glaring loophole that has bothered cricket fans. Like, why did the overs in the film had six balls, even though the film is set in 1893? The six-ball over came into rule in 1978/79. Before that, there used to be four, five, and eight balls.

Possible Answer: Maybe the defeat of the British in this match forced them to change the six-ball over rule!

Mystery #3 - The Mysterious Blooms

Scenes from DDLJ

Film: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

When Simran (Kajol) runs into the field hearing Raj's (Shah Rukh Khan) guitar strings, the crops in the field are just green. A few seconds laters, they are blooming yellow. Aise kaise?

Possible Answer: Pyaar Ka Jadoo!

Mystery #4 - Krrish's Mysterious Birth

A Scene from Krrish

Film: Krrish

This one has been badgering Hrithik and Krrish fans for quite long. In the movie, Krrish's (Hrithik Roshan) grandmother (Rekha) tells him that his father Rohit (Hrithik, again) was working in Singapore for two years on his project. And in the interim, Nisha (Preity Zinta) got pregnant and gave birth to Krrish. Errr... how? Did Jadoo make a return?

Possible Answer: Well, Nisha could have gone to Singapore to meet her husband. The movie doesn't mention any such clause that the scientists can't meet their spouses.

Mystery #5 - The Height (and Finger) Increasing Mask

Scene from Don 2

Film: Don 2

Don (Shah Rukh Khan) hides his identity while visiting a ball, by putting on a mask that makes him look like Hrithik Roshan. But where did he get the extra inches of height? Or for the matter, the extra finger too?

Possible Answer: Let's ask Ethan Hunt. He has been at this face-swapping thing for years now!

Mystery #6 - The Same Match Gets Played Again in Six Years!

Scene from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Film: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

When Sahida was born, her family was matching an India vs Pakistan match on TV. The same match was later shown on television when Sahida is in India when she was six. You might say that it could be a telecast, but it is clearly shown 'Live' in the channel.

Possible Answer: If Shahid Afridi can stay young forever, why can't his matches be played again and again?

Mystery #7 - How Did She Change Her Dress So Fast?

Katrina Kaif in ZNMD

Film: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

After Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and his friends leave Bunol, Laila (Katrina Kaif) borrows her friend's bike and chases after them to express her love for Arjun. In the interim, she also manages to get her dress changed as well. How did she manage that in the short time? Who is she, Flash's sister?

Possible Answer: Well, the movie is about not waiting for a second chance. So Laila must have decided that the right dress was needed for the moment of her expression of love. Though I am pretty sure Arjun wouldn't have noticed her dress in the passionate kiss that followed.

Mystery #8 - Akshay Kumar Predicted Future Thalaiva Dialogue?

Scene from Special 26

Film: Special 26

Akshay Kumar's conman tries to win the confidence of his recruits by talking to them in their native language. One of them, a Tamilian, tells him, 'Thalaiva neenga oru thadava sonna nooru thadava sonna maathiri (Boss. If you say once, it’s like saying it hundred times!)'. Rajinikanth fans know that this is a popular dialogue from Baasha. The only problem here is that Baasha came out in 1995, while the film is set in 1987.

Possible Answer: Maybe this guy realise the scam and disillusioned, became a dialogue-writer in Tamil films.

Mystery #9 - The Confusing Funeral

Scenes from Ra.One

Film: Ra.One

After Shekhar Subramanium (Shah Rukh Khan) gets killed, his family gives him burial as per Christian traditions. Later, we see his wife (Kareena Kapoor) drop his ashes in the river as per Hindu traditions. Par kaise?

Possible Answer: Maybe his family realised their mistake, dug his body out and then burned it?

Mystery #10 - How Did She Get On That Rock Without Getting Wet?

Anushka Sharma in JTHJ

Film: Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In JTHJ, Anushka Sharma has a sexy entrance when she strips to her bare essentials and then jumps into the river in Ladakh, only for the cold to get to her. While it gives the hero (Shah Rukh Khan) an opportunity to save her, we have to ask this - how the hell did she reach the middle of the river on that rock to make that jump in the first place? That too, without getting wet!

Possible Answer: Well, this is a film where a musician/waiter in London becomes a Army Major and a bomb disposal expert in a couple of years. So let's not get into the other nitty-gritties!

Mystery #11 - Did Rajkumar Hirani Predict The Future Before It Happened?

Scenes from 3 Idiots

Film: 3 Idiots

Farhan (R Madhavan) tells the audience that he was born in 1978, so by that logic, he should have joined the engineering college by 1996 at the age of 18 (it hardly matters he or Aamir or Sharma doesn't look that age). And by that logic, how did the people then have access to cellphones, laptops, scooters that haven't been made yet, YouTube and Airtel data card?

Possible Answer: Not just Rancho, even the writers of the movie were way ahead of its time!

Mystery #12 - The Shifting Bridge

Scene from HDDCS

Film: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) meet Sameer (Salman Khan) in Italy, and Vanraj leaves her with him and goes away. Later, a running Nandini reunites with Vanraj on a beautiful looking bridge. That bridge happens to be the famous Szechenyi Chain Bridge over the Danube river. Which so happened to be in Hungary, more than a 1000 kms away from Italy!

Possible Answer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eye for art is rad, but his geography is skewed!

Mystery #13 - What The Heck of A Game is This?

A Scene from Haseena Maan Jayegi

Film: Haseena Maan Jayegi

So get this - Karishma Kapoor and her friends are playing basketball using a football, on a golf course, where her friends are all in tennis outfits! What are you playing at here, David Dhawan?

Possible Answer: We Indians are known to make best of what we have in hand! The girls might have wanted to play tennis, realised there is no tennis court on a golf course, got hold of a football and decided soccer is too rough, so played basketball!

Mystery #14 - Prem's Changing Hair

Scenes from Andaz Apna Apna

Film: Andaz Apna Apna

Try rewatching this classic and observe Prem's hair-length changing throughout the movie. Pretty sure, you can't unsee that once done!

Possible Answer: Andaz Apna Apna was three years in the making, so that explains Salman Khan's changing hairdo. But that cannot be answer for the film's continuity problems. Maybe Salman should have taken a page out of co-star Mr Perfectionist and retained his hairstyle.

Mystery #15 - How Did He Survive Those Bullets

Mothun in Gunda

Film: Gunda

Mithun Chakraborty saves his ass from incoming bullets by taking cover behind a bicycle! Yes, you read it right! He might have well opened his shirt, showed his chest to the attackers and that would have been safer!

Possible Answer: This is Gunda we are talking about, and that bicycle scene is the most logical thing about the whole movie!