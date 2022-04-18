Tushar Jalota, the director of the recently released Dasvi which stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, recently shared that during the casting of the film, he could only imagine actress Yami Gautam playing the part of police officer Jyoti Deswal. He said she was the first and only choice for this role. Elaborating on the same, the director said, "Jyoti is a head strong, brave, no-nonsense and a fearless woman. She is razor-focused and is cuttingly sharp. Amitabh Bachchan Calls Abhishek Bachchan His ‘Pride’ As Dasvi Becomes One of the Top 10 Trending Movies on Netflix.

She has steely authority, is fierce and is simply savage!! And Yami played it to the T. When we were casting for this role in 'Dasvi', I couldn't imagine anyone else other than Yami Gautam playing Jyoti Deswal." Adding further, he said that the actress completely surrenders herself to the character that she takes up, "She is someone who completely gets absorbed by her character and thoroughly prepares for it; whether it's looking the part or mentally getting into the headspace of the character." Dasvi Actress Yami Gautam Dhar Slams Media Portal For ‘Consistent’ Disrespectful Comments Towards Her.

He continued, "Apart from all the prep work, she also worked hard on her Haryanvi dialect and accent and for a moment you forget it's Yami on screen because all you can see is Jyoti Deswal, a strong, confident, no-nonsense female inspector."

Describing deeper layers of the character, Tushar said, "There is a practised hardness in Jyoti, that is her stated intent, but she has softer virtues (humility, gentleness, sympathy). Yami has done all of this with so much dignity and nobility. She was definitely a great team player, a supporter for me and I believe that is the mark of a terrific actor and Yami deserves all the accolades coming her way for her performance in the film."

