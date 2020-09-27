Every year on the fourth Sunday of September is observed as Daughters’ Day in India. Different countries celebrate this lovely occasion on different dates. This time, in India, Daughters’ Day falls on September 27. This beautiful day is dedicated to all daughters in the family across the country. Children are one of the purest forms of blessings to every parents, regardless of gender. This day was first observed to get rid of the stigma of having a girl child, but now, everyone celebrates it by thanking the Almighty by blessing them with a girl child and the happiness that they bring in their lives. In today’s modern times, like sons even daughters are given equal importance in homes and immense love and care. Daughter’s Day 2020 Messages, Quotes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and Wishes to Celebrate All the Beautiful Daughters!

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who has a daughter Nysa and a son Yug, has shared a heartfelt post for the 15-year-old. The doting father has shared a lovely note for his baby girl on the occasion of Daughters’ Day. Sharing a beautiful picture of her, he write, “My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay.” Kajol Asks Media to Give Nysa Devgn a Break and Some Space.

Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Daughter Nysa

Ajay Devgn is extremely protective of his children and he has always urged the shutterbugs to give his kids the privacy. In of the interviews the actor had stated, “I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space.” Ajay’s daughter Nysa is currently in Singapore (to complete her academics) and she’s accompanied by her mother Kajol, whereas the actor is in Mumbai along with his son Yug.

