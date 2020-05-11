Deepika Padukone Shares An Unseen Pic From Her Pre-Wedding Puja Ceremony!

Deepika Padukone with mom Ujjala and sister Anisha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Deepika Padukone has decided to treat her fans with some unseen pics. On the occasion of Mother’s Day this year, the actress had shared a picture of herself from her school days and thanked her mother Ujjala Padukone with a beautiful note. She had written, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way!” The celebration still continues for the gorgeous actress. She has shared an unseen pic of her, which is believed to be from her pre-wedding puja ceremony, on Instagram. Deepika Padukone and Mother Ujjala Make for a Super Cute Mother Daughter Duo in This Latest Pic.

This lovely picture also features Deepika Padukone’s mom Ujjala and sister Anisha. It’s an adorable photograph where the stunning actress is seen flashing her million dollar smile. With an heart emoji, all Deepika had to say was, ‘Love You Amma!’ All the three ladies can be seen dressed in a traditional avatar. Deepika and her mom are twinning in a orange coloured outfit whereas Anisha is seen in a pink coloured outfit. Ranveer Singh on Plans to Expand the Family with Deepika Padukone: It’s Not My Call Really.

Pic From Deepika Padukone’s Pre-Wedding Function

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with her long time beau Ranveer Singh in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The wedding took place in both Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como in November 2018. The couple later hosted multiple receptions for extended family members and industry friends.