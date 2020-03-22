Dhvani Bhanushali Birthday: 6 Hit Tracks Of The Young Singer That Makes Her This Generation's 'Dilbar' (Watch Videos)

Dhvani Bhanushali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood has been blessed with some of the amazing singers! Over the years, we have seen a handful of singers rule the industry with bunch of popular songs. However, now the case is different. We have a plethora of artists that experiment with single songs in the movie albums and the individual ones. In such situation, it is very easy to get forgotten or lost in the constant flood of new talents. However, Dhvani Bhanushali has survived that till now. She has some of her singles as well as Bollywood songs on the chartbuster list that easily makes her one of the go-to singers of this generation. The 21-year-old singer has some of the most tracks of the generation under her name. The most-loved are listed down below! Junta Curfew: Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali and Other Bollywood Singers to Entertain Fans Via Live Digital Concert.

Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate)- Dhvani walked on the steps of Alka Yagnik, the original singer of this song from Sirf Tum. Although original is gold, Dhvani gave a sultry treatment to this rehashed track starring Nora Fatehi.

Duniyaa (Luka Chuppi)- The young singer sang this beautiful romantic track along with Akhil Pasricha. Her husky voice suits well to the vibe of the track and the actress, Kriti Sanon.

Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)- Any Bekhayali version is good, if we say so! Dhvani got to sing the female of version of the hit number. Although not as popular as the original version, this track also has its own base!

Psycho Saiyaan (Saaho)- She sang the Hindi as well as the Malayalam version of this popular party number. Shraddha Kapoor-Prabhas' fun track is hard to ignore. It became the much-loved track as soon as it hit the internet.

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)- Again a rehash made famous, this one sure is one of the hit numbers of Dhvani. Kiara Advani's funky desi moves and the pretty singer's spunky voice just made the best of that track.

Vaaste- (Single Music Video)- Her own single in which she features too, became of the most viral songs of 2019! The track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and helped her reach a wide audience through Instagram and TikTok.

We bet you must have danced to at least two of these tracks as not including these in the Bollywood party tracks would be a musical sin! Dhvani sure has a long way to go but she definitely deserves to be lauded for achieving such popularity at such young age! LatestLY wishes her a very happy birthday.