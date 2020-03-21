Junta Curfew: Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Jasleen Royal and Other Bollywood Singers to Entertain Fans Via Live Digital Concert

Sonu Nigam, Jasleen Royal, Amaal Malik, Akhil Sachdev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus scare has forced the world to take cognizance of their own health habits now. People are advised to strictly self-isolate themselves and avoid social activities. 'Work from home' is the new rule and quarantines have made some of the artists unusually productive! In India, 'Junta Curfew' (7am-9pm) has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be observed on Sunday (March 22). But fret not! Our Bollywood musicians and artists have already scheduled an entertaining day for the fans. Many of the music artists have announced live performances through their Instagram accounts to keep it light. Baahubali Star Anushka Shetty Supports PM Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew on March 22 (View Post).

Sonu Nigam who was in Dubai with his family, decided to not return to India amid this outbreak. He is now self-isolating there until the situation is under control. Meanwhile, he also announced a live concert for his fans at 8 pm (IST). He decided to pick that time as he believes that the 'junta' will be at the highest point of 'frustration' at that moment and he wants bring a smile across their faces.

On the other hand, Mourjo Chaterjee, founder of 'On Stage Talents' has collaborated with twenty-seven artists for a digital live concert. The 'Safe and Sound' concert will commence from 2 pm-10pm with various artists singing their songs for their online fans. Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva, Amaal Malik, Tulsi Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Richa Sharma, Shruti Pathak, Jeet Ganguli , Abhay Jodhpurkar , Osho Jain , Bhoomi Trivedi , Ravi and Shargun Dubey, Daniel Weber, Euphoria, Purbayan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Eric Pillai, Sayani Gupta will be a part of this initiative too.

It is funny how on one hand, "Baby Doll" singer, Kanika Kapoor is on the receiving end of the trolls, other singers are making the best use of the opportunity. Well, it is just a few hours for the curfew to begin, so stack your food, essential products, energy and appetite for good music for you are in for a free live concert soon!