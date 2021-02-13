Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced about their separation in a joint statement in August 2019. The couple issued statement about their divorce citing, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect.” Now reports are doing rounds that Dia is going to get hitched once again and it is reportedly with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha ‘Mutually Decide to Separate’ after 11 Years of Togetherness – Read Statement.

As per a report in SpotboyE, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding would be taking place in Mumbai on February 15. It would reportedly be a low-key ceremony for which the couple’s family members and close pals would be seen in attendance. Vaibhav is reportedly a financial investor. There were reports doing rounds last year that the Bollywood actress was living with her alleged beau amid lockdown. This would be second marriage even for Vaibhav. He was earlier married to Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga instructor, with whom he reportedly has a daughter.

There have been numerous speculations behind Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha’s divorce. However, the actress has preferred to remain tight-lipped about it. Dia has not mentioned anything about her marriage to Vaibhav Rekhi.

