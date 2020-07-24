The day has arrived when Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie will finally release online. Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi was, unfortunately, the last movie he shot for before his suicide and his fans are patiently waiting to see him shine on the small screen for one last time. The movie will hit Disney+ Hotstar today (July 24) at 7: 30 pm and will be available for all the platform's subscribers and non-subscribers. While his good friends are Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have already vouched for us to come together and catch its world premiere, Twitterati too cannot are getting anxious for its release. Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi' Parisian Romance Gets Beautifully Captured in this AR Rahman Melody (Watch Video).

Twitter is currently flooded with lovely tweets by SSR's fans waiting for his film's release. They are also determined to make it the most-watched movie on Disney+. There's a good curiosity surrounding its online release. Earlier its trailer achieved a milestone of bagging the most number of likes on YouTube in a span of 24 hours, even beating the likes of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. While the clock will strike when it has to, here's taking a look at how Twitter is buzzing with SSR's name. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Recalls His Last Conversation with the Late Actor.

He'll Live on Forever

Let's watch Dil Bechara together 🙏 It's gonna be really hard to watch him but we've to . He's still living in our heart . ❤️#DilBechara #DilBecharaDay — R@hul ch@udh@ry (@CHAUDHARY____S) July 24, 2020

Let's Celebrate His Movie

Finally today it's releasing make sure guyz it breaks all the record's. Celebrate this movie .#DilBecharaDay#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/PdcIoZLZsR — Aman Allahabadi 🇮🇳 (@AapkaAman_) July 24, 2020

Making His Last Movie a Memorable One

#DilBecharaDay #DilBechara streaming today on @DisneyPlusHS 7 30 pm IST , #SushantInOurHeartsForever 💕💓 we have to make #DilBechara Most watched movie on ott, this is the tribute to @itsSSR his last movie will be memorable. Wherever he is he must be proud. #DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/fqq0IdjxuV — KING BRIJESH (@brijeshrock2) July 24, 2020

Let's Celebrate Him On-Screen One Last Time

Today we celebrate him once more on the screen. Watch him doing what he loved the most, what he adored. We see Sushant working his magic again today & him smiling 💫.#DilBechara streaming on @DisneyPlusHS 7:30 pm from today!#DilBecharaDay #SushantSinghRajput ∞ #cbiforsushant pic.twitter.com/61Yt4RP839 — ᴰᵉᵉRoy⭒☽ (@drivinandreadin) July 24, 2020

Let's Watch this Together

Aaj sushant singh rajput sir ki movie release hori hotstar pe...so i request to all please watch these movie and keep support to sushant bhai...Do watch and support to sushant bhai #DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #SanjanaSanghi #SushantSinghRajpoot #DilBechara — Arpit Saxena (@saxenaarpit04) July 24, 2020

One Last Time for Sushant

Let's Shower all the Love and Blessings on this Film

It's #DilBecharaDay finally. Humble request to everyone reading this go and shower your love & blessings to the film.Make it the most watched film guys.All the best to the entire team.Dil Bechara today only on @DisneyPlusHS at 7:30pm.Sushant ❤@CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 pic.twitter.com/FdeMjfsuaq — Shyam Mana (@iam_shyam08) July 24, 2020

Few More Hours

Finally the day has come, the wait will be over in few hours. Its #DilBecharaDay Guys! ❤#SushantSinghRajput's Last Movie #DilBechara Is Releasing Today On @DisneyplusHSVIP Lets we all shower love, respect to @itsSSR finale act. MAKE THIS FILM SPECIAL AND VERY MEMORABLE.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xI1zCGSyNT — 🌠Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara is an official remake of Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with this movie. While its music album is already a hit among the listeners, let's hope the film justifies Sushant's acting calibre. We all are looking forward to watching it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).