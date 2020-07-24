The day has arrived when Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie will finally release online. Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi was, unfortunately, the last movie he shot for before his suicide and his fans are patiently waiting to see him shine on the small screen for one last time. The movie will hit Disney+ Hotstar today (July 24) at 7: 30 pm and will be available for all the platform's subscribers and non-subscribers. While his good friends are Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have already vouched for us to come together and catch its world premiere, Twitterati too cannot are getting anxious for its release. Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi' Parisian Romance Gets Beautifully Captured in this AR Rahman Melody (Watch Video).

Twitter is currently flooded with lovely tweets by SSR's fans waiting for his film's release. They are also determined to make it the most-watched movie on Disney+. There's a good curiosity surrounding its online release. Earlier its trailer achieved a milestone of bagging the most number of likes on YouTube in a span of 24 hours, even beating the likes of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. While the clock will strike when it has to, here's taking a look at how Twitter is buzzing with SSR's name. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Recalls His Last Conversation with the Late Actor.

Dil Bechara is an official remake of Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with this movie. While its music album is already a hit among the listeners, let's hope the film justifies Sushant's acting calibre. We all are looking forward to watching it.

