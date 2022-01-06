He’s handsome, super talented, and has a heart of gold. Yes, we are talking about none other than the singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Right from churning musical hits in Punjabi and Hindi to supporting the farmers during their protests in 2020, he’s indeed a gem. Having said that, the multi-talented lad turns a year older today (January 6), and what a better day to praise him. Besides being a fab artist, he’s also super witty as well as hilarious on social media, as there have been many instances when he has proved that no one can match him in being extra on the internet. Honsla Rakh Review: Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa’s Rom-Com Is Superhit As Per Netizens!

Right from crushing over the sensational star Kylie Jenner, serving memes that have gone viral to his iconic picture with Ivanka Trump, trust us there’s no one like Dosanjh. His quirky posts are a treat for fans and we ain’t joking. And so, on the occasion of his born today, we would like to list five social media posts by him that are too fab. Diljit Dosanjh’s Desi Jugad With Gucci Shoes for Solving Charger Issue Is Epic!

Message To All Gym Freaks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Posing With Kylie Jenner in a Fan Art!

Oh Tera Bhala Ho Je🤣🤣 Ah Kiney Bana Ti😂🤣🤣👏👏 #HatdiNiTu pic.twitter.com/VEIBYAZEcH — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 5, 2017

Hilarious Relatives Meme!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The Morphed Post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Desi Jugaad!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the singer’s best social media posts online that prove he’s definitely got a killer sense of humour. He’s unique and he knows it. Happy birthday, Diljit Dosanjh. Rise and shine always!

