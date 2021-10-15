The day is here! As Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Honsla Rakh is finally out in the theatres today (October 15). A lot of expectation is attached to the Punjabi film because of the star cast. Also, after Sidharth Shukla's demise, fans are rooting for Shehnaaz via Honsla Rakh. Talking about the plot of the flick, it's a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada which sees Diljit as a single father looking for love and also a mother for his son. Also, Twitter review of the movie is out which echoes that Honsla Rakh is superhit. Check out the reactions below. Honsla Rakh Song Saroor: Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Nakhra’ Is the Highlight of This Diljit Dosanjh Sung Punjabi Track! (Watch Video).

AMRITSAR FANS MISSION DONE 👍🏻 #HonslaRakh Siraa Funny Movie Poore Money Vassol 💰 @diljitdosanjh Bhaji Sachi Hai Nai Words Movie layi Taareya Nallo Utte 👌🏼👌🏼 Great Work Bhaji 👍🏻I Labh Juhh Ustaad Ji 😘😘 PS - Pyoo Putta Da Pyaar Vekh K Anad Aa Gya Ji 🥰🤗 pic.twitter.com/js37oPrUHF — HARKIRAT DOSANJH (@thisisdosanjh) October 15, 2021

Today as I watched d film #HonslaRakh considering its d first Punjabi film I hav ever watched. I was fully & sumptuously entertained. I genuinely feel so proud of U @ishehnaaz_gill ur screen presence is flawless, UR a natural. So proud of U It's all Your dedication & honesty — kEn FeRnS (@kenferns) October 15, 2021

Done with the first half!!! The movie is amazing so far! I love the chemistry and banter of Shehnaaz and Diljit and the bond of Diljit and Shinda, they are so cute!❤ Shehnaaz has done an amazing job and looks so stunning in Honsla Rakh!🥺🔥❤#ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/23T6dpNsFX — Nishita♡ (@JyadaHoRhaTera) October 15, 2021

