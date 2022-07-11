Blame it on her impossible-to-match genetics, her unbelievable fitness regime and her incredible discipline Disha Patani can be lethal (not just to look at but the girl can deliver some serious punches to knock the wind out of her opponent). Patani is looking lava hot (her usual self, that is!) in the trailer f her forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abrham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The Mohit Suri directorial venture is all set to thrill audiences once again and Disha is all set to wow her fans with her kickass avatar!

We met Disha, Arjun and Tara at the celebration of Dil song where the trio attempted a world record of the biggest heartbreak possible. In our exclusive chat with the trio, Disha revealed that she is all set to kick some asses in this thriller. Why should boys have all the fun, after all! " I ' m all set to kick some asses in this one. Disha Patani continued, "The song Dil is one of the most beautiful tributes to romance. I have loved every bit of the song! And attempting the record for the song is nothing short of astounding!" Ek Villain Returns Song Galliyan Returns: This Number From John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria’s Film Highlights Love and Pain (Watch Video)

"It's difficult to decode who is the hero and who is the villain in this one. Everyone has that edgy look in the film and everybody has grey shades but to find out who is the real villain and who is the real hero, you will have to watch the film on July 29th to find out more," added Arjun Kapoor.

Love song of this decade is definitely winning over ‘Dil’ of audiences across the world. Becoming the perfect love anthem, this Ek Villain Returns’ soulful track garnered a whopping 50 Million+ views within 24 hours of it launch! Celebrating the massive success, the cast of this action thriller - Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria along with the singer Raghav Chaitanya set a probable of one of its kind record by doing the biggest heartbreak and attempting a Limca Book Record with a largest balloon drop in Inorbit Mall, Vashi. John Abraham on OTT: Don't Want to Be Available for Rs 299

Wrapped in a massive heart, 8,000 yellow balloons were descended by the cast depicting a massive heartbreak as the soulful track echoed in the background. Breaking the previous record of 5,734 balloon drop, this attempt witnessed more than double the amount of balloons. This glitzy event not only led the fans go frenzy seeing the cast creating magic with the ballon drop but they also hummed along the melodious love anthem ‘Dil’ while Raghav Chaitanya gave a soulful performance of the track on stage.

