Ek Villain Returns song "Galliyan Returns" is out! The track highlights the story of love and pain between the cast members John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The song is crooned by Ankit Tiwari and lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Ek Villain Returns Posters Copied? Here's Why We Think John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's 'Looks' are Inspired (View Pics).

Check Out The Song Below:

