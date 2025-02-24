Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has been receiving immense love ever since its release on February 14, 2025. The actors' portrayal of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been well received by audiences, who continue to storm theatres in huge numbers to watch the film. However, the movie seems to have disappointed the descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji Shirke and Kanhoji Shirke. As per a recent update, they have accused the makers of showing the duo in a negative light and have even threatened to file an INR 100 crore defamation suit. Director Laxman Utekar has now issued an apology amid the controversy. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shirke Family To File INR 100 Crore Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘Chhaava’ Makers

For those who are yet to watch the movie, a little SPOILER alert - In Chhaava, Ganoji and Kanhoji, two of Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's most trusted men, joined hands with Aurangazeb and betrayed the Maratha ruler in the middle of a war, which led to his imprisonment by the Mughals. After the release of the film, Laxmikant Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, slammed the makers of the film for misinterpretation of facts, which damaged their family's reputation. They have also threatened to file an INR 100 crore defamation lawsuit against the makers.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Chhaava’:

Laxman Utekar Apologises to Shirke Descendants

Now, Laxman Utekar reached out to one of the descendants of the Shirke family and apologised for unintentionally hurting their family's sentiments. Reportedly, the director said, "We have only mentioned the names of Ganoji and Kanhoji in Chhaava without referring to their surname. We've also made sure to not disclose the village they belonged to. Our inetntion was not to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. I sincerely apologise if Chhaava caused any discomfort." ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Epic Officially Enters INR 300 Crore Club in India.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

