Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla looked every inch like royalty as she flaunted a creation by ace designer Rajdeep Ranawat for the LFW x FDCI on Day 3. Divya looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she flaunted her “royal” side in a lehenga paired with a halter blouse and cape-styled jacket with scallop details at the edge. Talking about the collection, Ranawat told reporters: “Was inspired by the jewels of Nizams, after seeing the jewels personally in a museum almost 20 years ago that was always etched in my mind. I combined it with 18th-century tapestry and motifs from my travels to Europe.” Divya Khosla Drops 'Kumar' From Her Name On Social Media and Unfollows T-Series; Netizens Speculate Actress' 'Divorce' From Bhushan Kumar.

The garment worn by Divya, who was the showstopper, was black and drizzled with gold in floral prints, given a classy spin by Ranawat. His range, called the Nizam, was dominated by colours such as black, white, moss green, and red with a splash of bling. Yaariyan 2 Release Date: Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri's Film to Hit the Big Screens on October 20, 2023 (View Poster).

Divya Khossla Stuns in Regal Rajdeep Ranawat Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhossla (@divyakhossla)

His silhouettes were more about free-flowing fashion, including dresses, pants, gowns, cover-ups with monokinis, capes, halters, dhoti pants, blouses with over-the-top sleeves, and lehengas. Talking about Divya’s upcoming work, she is all set to make her Telugu debut with Hero Heroine, directed by Suresh Krishna.

