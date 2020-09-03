Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma's upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to drop on Netflix on September 18 and ahead of that we're all set to get a glimpse of the trailer of this upcoming film on Friday, September 4. The film had its world premiere last year at the Busan International Film Festival and was also part of Glasgow Film Festival women's day line-up. The film was also slated to be the opening film at the UK Asia Film Festival but was cancelled amid COVID-19. As the film gears up for its Netflix release, a new poster of the film has been dropped and was shared by both Bhumi and Konkona on their social media accounts. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma Starrer Is All Set to Premiere on Netflix This September.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared the new poster that showed the release date of the film for Netflix and also announced the trailer release slated for September 4. The poster features the actresses in a starkly different avatar. While Konkona is seen saree-clad sporting shades, Bhumi can be seen looking like a total badass in black. Sharing the poster, Bhumi wrote, "Dolly and Kitty are coming with a handful of problems and head full of dreams

Trailer out tomorrow." The post received a lot of comments from Bhumi's colleagues from the industry including Zoya Akhtar who wrote, "Please ask Lanki to show us the film Can’t wait."Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's Next to Premiere on Netflix?

Check Out the Poster Here:

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film about two cousins who share a love-hate relationship but on an adventurous ride together, they enable each other to find freedom. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).