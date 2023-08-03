Star Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to sweep the audience off their feet once again with his work in Guns & Gulaabs, says he loves Punjabi music and is currently jamming on rapper AP Dhillon’s tracks. Talking to IANS about the music he listens to, Dulquer said: “I go through all type of phases. Right now I am in Delhi. I am really loving AP Dhillon. Love it. I have so much love for Punjabi music from my college days when I first discovered it.” Guns & Gulaabs Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah are Players on Both Sides of Law in Raj & DK’s Upcoming Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Dulquer discovered his love for the genre first during his college days in early 2000s. “I think euro Punjabi, Punjabi pop around the time when I was in college in early 2000’s to the point I would think maybe in another life I was Punjabi. But it’s always easy listening and my wife’s side have a little Punjabi blood in them. They have a bit of a connection,” he said.

The actor added: “I resonate with it very easily”. Guns & Gulaabs, is a comedy crime thriller series created by Raj & DK. It will stream on Netflix from August 18. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah. Set in the 90s world of crime and violence, it depicts the story of love and innocence blending with humour and romance.

Dulquer is the son of superstar Mammootty. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Second Show. He has started on popular films such as Bangalore Days, O Kadhal Kanmani, Charlie, Mahanati, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Sita Ramam. He made is Hindi debut with the film Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan. He was then seen in the film The Zoya Factor and Chup. Guns & Gulaabs Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav Promise Quirky Comedy, Action and Drama in Raj-DK's Series (Watch Video).

Looking forward, Dulquer will next be seen in King of Kotha, an upcoming action thriller film directed by Abhilash Joshiy

