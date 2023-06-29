Keeping up the tradition of wishing fans on the occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a family picture to mark this day. Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans with a beautiful family picture. The frame features Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Sharing the picture he wrote, "EID UL ADHA MUBARAK." Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Tabu dropped heart emojis. Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik wished Salman and wrote, "Eid Mubarak Bhaijaan." Eid is a day for Muslims all over the world when they gather to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on wonderful food. It is a time for families and friends to get together.

Not only Salman but Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan and many other Bollywood celebrities shared special wishes on Eid-Al-Adha. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Insta stories to wish his fans and friends on the festivity. His message reads, "Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak"

Sunny Deol tweeted a motion poster of Eid and wrote, "#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance." Emraan Hashmi wished his fans and followers "Eid Mubarak to all!!" Mahesh Babu mentioned on Twitter, "Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak."

Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 29, 2023

Jr NTR posted a message to mark this auspicious occasion. He wrote, "May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak"

May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 29, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Eid-al-adha.. Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak" Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media posted a picture collage with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram stories, wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak". Akshay Kumar also wished his fans through his Twitter handle and wrote, "#EidMubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all."

Not only wishes, but celebs also gave a glimpse of their celebrations on social media.

New mommy Gauahar Khan celebrated her son Zehaan's first Eid today.

For the special occasion, Gauahar dressed up her baby boy in a customised outfit. Taking to Instagram, the new mommy dropped a cute picture of Zehaan.

However, she did not disclose his face. In the priceless photo, the baby boy is seen lying on his bed, and he looked cute in a white-hued customised onesie teamed with a pair of green-hued socks. The outfit has a special message written on it. It read, "My first Eid al-Adha with Ammi and Abbu."

The picture also showcases a special gift that the little one received from his dad Zaid Darbar. Zehaan got his first "jaanamaz" and "topi" from his dad.

Sharing the post, Gauahar wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi ! BaarakAllahfihi."

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. And in May 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy. Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.