Mumbai, June 15: Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his bonding with his pet dog, revealing his struggles to find a suitable name for the furry one. Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Roped In As Ambassador for Oppo F19 Pro Series.

Taking to Instagram, Varun asked his followers to help him find a name for his four-legged friend. "Fatherhood..still have not been able to name my boy. Help me out," he captioned the post. Along with it, he shared a video of his dog licking his face.

Check Out The Video Here:

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Fans and members from the film industry have suggested several names for Varun's dog. Now it remains to be seen what 'Badlapur' star will choose. "Kobe, Oro, Bello, Moti, Sheru, Boxer," actor Urvashi Rautela commented.

Dancer Mukti Mohan suggested Varun name him 'Frodo'. "Licky is a good name," actor Arjun Bijlani quipped. Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha were left spell bounded by the cuteness of Varun's dog.

"That's it! I am arranging a play date with my cats and him," Jacqueline commented. "Omg... what is his name," Sonakshi asked. Varun Dhawan in Bharat, Govinda in Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan in Fiza – 10 Interesting Cameos That Were Cut From the Final Movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun recently completed shooting for 'Bhediya' in Assam. The upcoming film also features actor Kriti Sanon.

He will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Speaking of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', the film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli as well.

