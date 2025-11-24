Popularly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, megastar Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, ruled over the silver screens through the 60s, 70s and 80s with his effortless charm and rugged masculinity. Whether playing a romantic role in Dillagi, Shola Aur Shabnam or an action hero with a golden heart in movies like Dharam Veer and Sholay, Dharmendra essayed every role with sincerity, charm and style. Along the way, the actor delivered some of Hindi cinema's most unforgettable dialogues that still resonate with his fans and keep his legacy alive. On his 90th birth anniversary on December 8, let's remember him through the iconic dialogues that will continue to echo through Indian cinema forever. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

"Basanti, In Kutton Ke Samne Mat Naachna" From 'Sholay'

This dialogue from Dharmendra for Hema Malini in Sholay is one of the most popular dialogues in Indian cinema. It emerged in a scene from Sholay when Dharmendra was captured by Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and Hema Malini was asked to dance for them to save the life of the actor. To stop Basanti from humiliating herself before the goons, Dharmendra shouts at Basanti saying, "Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna", showcasing his romantic, protective and heroic side. Dharmendra Movies: From ‘Bandini’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Apne’, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ to ‘Ikkis’, a Look at Actor's Exceptional Film Career.

"Uma Ji! Shayad Aapne Khud Ko Kabhi Hastey Huey Nahi Dekha" From 'Anupama'

This heartfelt dialogue was delivered by Dharmendra in the movie Anupama for Sharmila Tagore, who plays the role of Uma in the film. This dialogue was delivered in an effort by Dharmendra's character, Ashok, to help the shy and withdrawn Uma come out of her shell and find her confidence. The movie was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Remembering Him Through Timeless Songs Like ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Yeh Dosti’ and ‘Dream Girl’ (Watch Video).

"Kabhi Zameen Se Baat Ki Hai Thakur, Ye Zameen Humari Maa Hai" From 'Ghulami'

This hard-hitting dialogue is from the movie Ghulami, directed by JP Dutta in 1985. The role of a revolutionary who fights for the rights of oppressed peasants in feudal Rajasthan. This dialogue emphasised the importance of farmers in India. Dharmendra 90th Birth Anniversary: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Invite Fans at Khandala Farmhouse To Celebrate Late Actor’s Legacy on December 8 (View Post).

"Kutte Kamine, Main Tera Khoon Pee Jaunga" From 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat'

This dialogue perfectly captures the action hero image of Dharmendra in Bollywood. It was delivered in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, which was directed by Nasir Hussain. The film is considered one of the earliest commercial entertainers, which comprised action, romance, drama, thriller, and musical genre.

"When I Dead, Police Coming...In Jail, Bhudiya Chakki Peesing" From 'Sholay'

This iconic dialogue of Dharmendra in Sholay is packed with laughter. He delivers this dialogue while being drunk in the movie, as he claims that an old woman is trying to create rifts between Basanti (Hema Malini) and him.

From his powerful one-liners to his tender romantic confessions, visuals of megastar Dharmendra elevating films with the magic of his voice have been imprinted in the minds and hearts of audiences forever.

