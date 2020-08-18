Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Urge People to Donate for Assam, Bihar Flood Relief

"The actor has always been a friend of the people of Assam and his help would go a long way in easing the ordeal of the people facing the flood," the chief minister said. The Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief, the statement said. Assam faced a devastating flood this year. Assam Floods: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make Donations, Actress Urges People To Help (Read Tweet)

Check Out Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal's Tweet Below

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

Total of 138 people lost their lives, while several lakh people were affected across 28 districts.

