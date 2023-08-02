Actor Akshay Oberoi, who plays the role of an Air Force pilot in Fighter, recalls the time when he first watched Tom Cruise in Top Gun, where the Hollywood star plays the role of a pilot. The movie made Akshay a lifelong fan of Tom Cruise. Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From Fighter to Krrish 4, Every Upcoming Movie of the Bollywood Star.

Akshay said: "I grew up watching films like Top Gun, but never thought I would get to essay the role of an Air Force pilot. I watched it when I was very young and it was so thrilling to see Tom Cruise flying a fighter jet and the way he looked in his uniform."

"I remember it being so aspirational for me. I even watched the latest Top Gun: Maverick, which was released last year, as a fan and I was equally excited as I was the first time. The opportunity to be part of Fighter helped me tick off that wish of playing the part of an Air Force pilot from my bucket list." Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Arrives in Assam to Shoot for His Upcoming Actioner.

The team recently released the first look of this highly anticipated movie. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has made super hit Pathaan. The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as fighter pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

